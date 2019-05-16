Tiffany Haddish wears that Alexander McQueen dress for the fifth time, plus more news

Tiffany Haddish finds another opportunity to wear that Alexander McQueen dress

It's ba-aack ... We haven't seen Tiffany Haddish's now famous white Alexander McQueen gown in a minute, but if the world can count on one thing, it's Tiff's obsession with her $4,000 dress. And in a preview for the new edition of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," Tiffany, one of this season's guests, does not let fans of the high-slit, sleeveless number down. According to People, the show marks the fifth time Tiffany's worn the piece since she debuted it at the premiere for "Girls Trip" in 2017. The dress, which Tiffany bought herself, made subsequent appearances when the comic hosted "Saturday Night Live" that November, at the 2018 Academy Awards and when she hosted the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. When she wore it on "SNL," she defended the move by saying, I feel "like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it." Truth. She also noted that it "cost way more than my mortgage." In the "My Next Guest ..." trailer, Tiffany can be seen talking about the challenges she faced on her road to success, recalling, "Going to so many auditions and being told, 'you're too black, too light, or you're too ghetto, you're not ghetto enough.' I've been rejected all my life." Other guests this season include Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

