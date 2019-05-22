Fashion hits and misses for May 2019

Tired of May gray? Why not get a dose of color with this month's crop of celebrity fashion. Wonderwall.com is breaking down the best and worst dressed stars of the month, starting with Naomi Scott!Though we wish she would have worn Princess Jasmine's signature shade, we can't fault the star for picking this pink statement gown for the "Aladdin" premiere in Los Angeles on May 21. The Brandon Maxwell creation featured an interested draped neckline, a cutout at the waist and a full skirt, complete with pockets. The star opted for a high bun to balance out the full dress and scored a hit in our book. Keep reading to see more fashion highlights (and lowlights) from May 2019, including looks from this year's Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival!

