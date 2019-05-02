Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

It's not every day that an award show spawns a red carpet filled with fashion nightmares. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards served up what might be a record number of misses (and a shocking shortfall of hits!). So without further ado, we'll start with one of the biggest offenders on the red carpet... Halsey. A lingerie-inspired '80s prom dress? That's the best (and only?) way to describe this mess. The strapless indigo blue number featured a sweetheart neckline and alternated between sheer black fabric and a pleather-like blue down the bodice and full skirt, which came complete with a nearly waist-high slit. This one's so bad, we can't look away... and need to see it from another angle! Check that out and see the rest of the (mostly terrible!) looks next...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from April 2019