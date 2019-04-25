Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Latin Billboard Awards

The 2019 Latin Billboard Awards are here! And since our favorite stars from the latin music scene have all hit the red carpet it's time to critique the fashion. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the hits and misses from the big night, starting with Isabela Moner. Stars and sparkles and fringe, oh my! Isabela Moner pulled off a show-stopping silver look in this minidress complete with beaded geometric shapes, a fringed bodice and a skirt complete with studded stars. Finishing off this look perfectly? Those phenomenal matching shoes. Let's check them out...

