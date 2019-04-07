Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 ACM Awards

We love seeing the country couture posing on the carpet of the ACM Awards. And now that the awards have been handed out, it's time to see who wowed and who left us wanting more on the show's gray carpet. First up? The reigning best dressed country star Kacey Musgraves! Kacey did it again! The country beauty donned this dreamy rainbow suit by Christian Cowan for the big night, giving an homage to her hit single "Rainbow" in the process. We absolutely adored this lovely hued getup, and the way she opted to go sans undershirt to make a style statement. Next up, a better look at her jacket's phenomenal sleeves and more of the best and worst dressed country crooners...

RELATED: Best looks from ACM Awards past