A guide to the 2019 ACM Awards nominees' significant others

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards are set for April 7, 2019. But before the nominees walk the red carpet with their respective other halves, Wonderwall.com is introducing you to their significant others. First up? Jason Aldean, who's up for entertainer of the year and music event of the year for "Drowns the Whiskey" with Miranda Lambert. Jason is married to Brittany Kerr, whom he wed in 2015. His second wife is a singer herself, having once auditioned for "American Idol." She was also a dancer for the Charlotte Bobcats before marrying Jason. The couple share son Memphis, born in 2017, and daughter Navy, born in 2019. Keep reading to meet the rest of the bunch...

