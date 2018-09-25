When a celebrity is guilty of bad behavior, his or her popularity often takes a big dip. But that's not the case for Cardi B. In fact, it seems the rapper is more in-demand than ever, reveals a new report.

Cardi, of course, made headlines earlier this month when she physically went after fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party and threw one of her red Christian Louboutin high heels at the music star, whom she's accused of trash-talking her 2-month-old daughter as well as Cardi's abilities as a mom. (Cardi missed and ended up with a knot on her head amid the drama as Nicki huddled with a bodyguard.)

When both Nicki and Cardi headed to Italy for Milan Fashion Week a few days ago, many wondered if they were setting themselves up for Round 2 -- or if designers would be forced to choose one woman over the other.

The rappers didn't cross paths publicly and there was no rematch. But even though Cardi was the aggressor when their feud -- which Nicki has called "so mortifying and so humiliating" -- turned physical on Sept. 7, she was welcomed with open arms.

Sources tell TMZ that Cardi kept to her schedule in Milan, attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Sept. 23 where she sat next to former One Direction singer Liam Payne. "All we did was talk about our babies ," Cardi captioned a snapshot of them in the front row.

"None of her appearances have been canceled and no designers have pulled invitations that were sent pre-fight," TMZ writes adding, "In fact, it seems squaring off with Nicki has only raised her profile." Rather than putting distance between them, "designers seem to be embracing her instead," TMZ explained.

Cardi headed to France next, where she's expect to attend three major shows during Paris Fashion Week, TMZ reports.

Cardi's music career hasn't suffered in the wake of the melee either. While in Paris on Sept. 24, she celebrated her third No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart -- Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," on which she features. "NOT TO LONG AGO I WAS DANCING FOR DOLLARS !!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉," Cardi, a former stripper, wrote on Instagram, adding in a series of posts, "WE MADE IT !WE MADE IT !WE MADE IT ! WE MADE IT... Thank you @maroon5!CORONAS on me !!!"

Cardi also posted a shot of Chart Data's tweets revealing that she is the first female rapper with three Hot 100 No. 1 singles. Though she's clearly proud, some also interpreted it as a dig at Nicki.

The same day, Page Six reported that Cardi is also in talks to perform "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5 during the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta if the band is indeed confirmed to headline as has been reported, though she's also said to be pushing for her own solo performance during the big game.