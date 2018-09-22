Round Two?

Just a couple of weeks ago at a Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party, Cardi B charged at her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, and threw a shoe in her direction before being escorted out of the venue by security with a massive knot on her forehead from the dustup that ensued.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Then, last week, Nicki headed to Milan for that city's fashion week. Guess who arrived in Milan this weekend?

On Saturday, Sept. 22, TMZ published a photo of Cardi, who had not announced plans to go to Milan, fresh off her trans-Atlantic flight to Italy, where we imagine Nicki was trying to bask in a Cardi-free universe. So much for that.

Things haven't really simmered down between the feuding rappers since New York Fashion Week, either -- at least, not publicly. In fact, they seemed to have been building to a boiling point for long before the Bazaar bash, where the pair's entourages reportedly went at each other on a second-floor balcony above the red carpet at Christina Aguilera performed.

(Christina later said she was bummed to have missed the chance to have a "front-row seat" to the scuffle.)

Although Cardi and Nicki reportedly had a calm, cool and collected exchange at the Met Gala this spring, the two have continued their public back-and-forth during interviews and, in Cardi's case, at an MTV VMA afterparty performance.

Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for Vogue

According to People, the beef between Cardi and Nicki dates back to spring 2017, when Nicki appeared to have "liked" a derogatory comment on social media about Cardi's music. Soon thereafter, Nicki dropped a line in Katy Perry's taylor Swift diss track, "Swish Swish" about "silly rap beefs" in which she distanced herself from Cardi's husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Cardi went on to post on Instagram Stories how she misses the days of being in in the Bronx, where she "could approach a b---- and punch her right in her closure," while Nicki recorded the track "No Flags" with 21 Savage and Offset where she said, "I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you're getting little hoe is because of me," a seeming reference to Cardi.

Nicki and Cardi later collaborated on what Nicki was initially told would be a song with just Migos rapper Quavo but ended up involving Cardi's husband, Offset and Cardi and an admittedly minor put-down from Nicki that the label is said to have softened.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As for the Bazaar party, Cardi has since said she has "no regrets" about throwing a shoe at nicki (it reportedly hit a bodyguard).

All of which adds up to: Watch your back, Milan Fashion Week goers. The proverbial other shoe in this situation seems more likely to fly than drop.