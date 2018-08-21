Did Cardi B shade Nicki Minaj again after the VMAs? Plus, more news

Cardi B fuels Nicki Minaj feud rumors with new lyrics at VMA afterparty

The MTV Video Music Awards kicked off a new round of speculation about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's rumored feud, but Cardi's post-show performance may have featured the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's most explicit Nicki shade of the night. After opening the VMAs by announcing she's "the empress" of New York City -- taken by many as a dig at Nicki's new album, "Queen" -- Cardi and her husband, Offset headed to an afterparty at Tao, where Cardi hopped onstage to share some new rhymes. "I know how to do it / Get a bag, don't I / I know how to get a b---- mad," she boasts in a video clip published by TMZ, which claims Nicki is the "b" in question. "I'm the queen of talking s--- / yeah I'm backing it up / yeah, back, back, backing it up," Cardi raps in another song, seemingly riffing on Nicki's album once more. In May, Cardi denied that a feud ever took place between her and Nicki, chalking up things between them to a "misunderstanding."

