Pete Davidson follows Kate Beckinsale on Instagram after split, plus more news

Exes Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale are following each other on Instagram again

Looks like Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are ready to start keeping up with another again after last month's split. Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, Pete followed Kate on Instagram and clicked "like" on an Instagram photo of the actress with her parents, according to Page Six. She reportedly followed her 25-year-old ex back on his account. Things were never said to have been strained between the two during the months they were dating, but Kate reportedly had trouble reconciling the very public interest in Pete's personal life and, possibly, Pete's willingness to share details about what he's going through at various times. "Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete," a source told the tab. "He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve." Other outlets suggested issues including distance (he's based in New York City while she's on the West Coast) and the speed at which they got serious were also factors.

