Sorry, but Blac Chyna didn't get into Harvard -- it looks like it was all a scam.

Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the former stripper and model-turned-beauty entrepreneur and reality TV star bragged to TMZ that she got into Harvard Business School Online, and she even showed off a copy of the admission letter. However, Harvard says this is nothing more than fake news.

"Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White," a rep for the prestigious school said.

It turns out that the whole thing was likely a part of a scam in which "students" can pay $3,250 for a team of people who do nearly all the the work, the idea being that you could then add Harvard education to your resume and improve your brand.

Supposedly, Chyna was made aware of the Harvard course after team got an email from a man named Christian Emiliano. Christian and Chyna, however, deny working with each other.

Rob Kardashian's ex claimed she planned to take a course called Business Analytics, which teaches students "how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions," TMZ explains. The class consists of 40 hours over eight weeks and was said to begin on May 29.

"Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids," Chyna told TMZ before the scam was unearthed. "School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."

REX/Shutterstock

Chyna (real name: Angela White) -- who runs Lashed Cosmetics -- posted about "new beginnings" on Instagram a few days before her alleged Harvard course news was revealed. "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as being where you do not belong!" she captioned a lengthy message to her fans.

That followed several photos she shared of herself with her two children: daughter Dream Kardashian, 2, whose dad is Rob , and King Stevenson, 6, whose father is rapper Tyga.

Hollywood stars who went to Harvard University -- not its online business school -- include Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Conan O'Brien, Rashida Jones, Colin Jost, B.J. Novak, Mira Sorvino, Tommy Lee Jones, Stockard Channing, Amy Brenneman, John Lithgow, "Breaking Bad" actor Dean Norris and more.

Interestingly, not long after Chyna's story broke, another social media star posted her admission letter to the Harvard Business School Online course, as well.