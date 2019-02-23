The apple doesn't fall from from the tree when it comes to Jennifer Lopez's twins!

@jlo / Instagram

The "Deniro" singer revealed that her and ex Marc Anthony's little ones, Max and Emme, can sing just as well as their mom in an 11th birthday video tribute she shared via Instagram on Friday, Feb. 22.

First up, Jenny posted a clip of her daughter, Emme, belting out a karaoke version of "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's "Moana," embedded into a montage of other family photos.

"Happy birthday my perfect marshmallow coconut princess," she captioned the post. "Momma is so proud of you!! #foreverlove #emmemaribel #11 2/22 12:21 #twoismyluckynumber #twins."

Emme was recently featured in J. Lo's music video for the track "Limitless" from her 2018 rom-com, "Second Act," but didn't actually showcase her beautiful voice.

Jennifer, currently dating former MLB pro Alex Rodriguez, also shared a reel of her son, Max, singing another ballad from "Moana."

"Happy Birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you," she captioned the video, which showcased Max's hidden talent.

For the twins' 10th birthday last year, the "World of Dance" judge threw them a lavishly sweet party at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.

It's really no surprise that Max and Emme can belt out a tune with multi-talented parents like Jennifer and Marc!