Jennifer Lopez threw her twins a superstar 10th birthday party in Las Vegas on Thursday night!

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

The A-list entertainer celebrated daughter Emme and son Max with more than 30 guests at the Sugar Factory around 5 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to TMZ.

Instagram

The birthday bash reportedly lasted for four hours and included custom cakes for each child-- a red velvet Mario Bros. cake for Max and a chocolate sloth cake for Emme.

Guests also enjoyed virgin gummy worm goblets, a King Kong sundae with 24 scoops of ice cream topped with sparklers, dancing and games.

Instagram

J.Lo's ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, did not attend the $7,500 party. Her current love Alex Rodriguez was also unable to enjoy the festivities, but Jennifer was a happy mama regardless.

The starlet reportedly left a $5,500 tip for the fabulous celebration.