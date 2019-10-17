Liam Hemsworth moves on from Miley Cyrus with Australian 'Dynasty' actress, plus more celeb love life news for mid-October 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2019, starting with one of our favorite Australian actors... Liam Hemsworth is finally moving on from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus: He and 22-year-old Australian actress Maddison Brown -- who portrays Kirby Anders on the "Dynasty" reboot -- packed on the PDA during a series of outings in New York City on Oct. 11. After sharing a meal on the patio at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in the West Village (see photos here), the casually dressed pair held hands while taking a stroll that eventually took them to an underground subway station. A spy told Us Weekly that Liam requested an outdoor table during the late lunch -- indicating that he wasn't exactly trying to keep his date on the down low. "[They] seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other's company," said the onlooker. Later that night -- following a wardrobe change -- the duo were caught on camera kissing while bar hopping. (See photos here.) According to an Us Weekly source, the former star of "The Hunger Games" is "so into Maddison and really likes her." Said the insider, "Liam feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian. They also both share similar senses of humor. … Spending time with Maddison has been natural, fun and easy for Liam." The source also noted that the actor has been "trying to move on from Miley with the encouragement of his family." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019