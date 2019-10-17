All the details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding, plus more news

Here's the scoop on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiance, Cooke Maroney, are expected to tie the knot this weekend and according to TMZ, the couple isn't messing around when it comes to ensuring their guests have a great time. The pair will reportedly marry at a luxe venue in Rhode Island before 150 friends and loved ones. Jen, 29, previously said she's been pretty low-key about planning the event, so it may have been her 34-year-old art gallery director fiance who arranged to have wedding planner Mark Seed stage an "elaborate affair" for their big day. Cocktails will reportedly include bourbon old-fashioneds and gin cucumber lavender champagnes, which guests can sip while snacking on hors d'oeuvres including "sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignets. Entrees options are slated to include wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce, according to the website. For dessert, the couple's guests will be treated to fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar and house-made marshmallow s'mores. Jen and Cooke's engagement news surfaced in early February. "He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she told ET earlier this year, adding that saying "yes" was "a very, very easy decision."

