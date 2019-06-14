Jennifer Aniston reveals her 'silver fox' 'Morning Show' crush, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston dishes on her 'Morning Show' crush

Don't be surprised if you notice Jennifer Aniston or Reese Witherspoon letting their eyes linger a bit longer than expected on one male costar on "The Morning Show" when it hits Apple TV this fall. It seems Jen developed a little crush on Steve Carell -- and she wasn't alone. "He's like a silver fox now," she said on the Friday, June 14, edition of "The Talk" (via ET). "And he just came in and nobody expected ... but you know ... it's so cute and he's so shy and fantastic. He's better with age, it's amazing." In a panel discussion about the project back in March, Reese described the show in less crush-centric terms. "We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Reese explained. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters." Speaking on the same panel, the show's resident silver fox described his character as being "bold and dynamic ," and someone with "a lot of gravitas." He's also apparently supposed to be crush-worthy. "He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome," Steve said at the time. "His colleagues love him, and America loves him." And Jen Aniston loves him, too.

