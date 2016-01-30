Jack and Rose forever!

The 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards provided a "Titanic" reunion on Jan. 30, when Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet posed for photos on the red carpet before the ceremony. The former onscreen loves, who first shared the screen in 1997's "Titanic," and then once again in 2008's "Revolutionary Road," have remained friends since rising to fame together in the late '90s.

While speaking to E!'s red carpet correspondent, Giuliana Rancic, Kate confessed that when she won her Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on Jan. 10, she was surprised because she had been distracted by Leonardo.

"I was shocked! To be honest with you, [it was] because I've been so focused on Leo and him winning everything and being so excited for him," Kate explained, a testimony to the duo's close friendship.

The two continued to show the love during the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. While Kate lose out to Alicia Vikander for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role trophy, Leonardo scored the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role statue for his role in "The Revenant." Before going up to collect his award, Leonardo paused to accept a huge hug from Kate. The trophy marked his first ever SAG award win.