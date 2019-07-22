Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's daughter Lola got some big surprises for her birthday this year -- and they came a few days early.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The couple's eldest child, who turns 12 on July 23, celebrated over the weekend with her parents and 10-year-old brother Nakoa-Wolf with a private screening of "The Lion King." She also got a very cool new skateboard that she customized with some help from her dad and his friends.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I'm so thankful to be home with my ohana," the "Aquaman" star, 39, captioned a slideshow of birthday party photos with his wife, 51, and kids (Lisa is also mom to older daughter Zoe Kravitz, 30).

"Big mahalos to @disney@disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear @lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic," Jason added. "Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children #lionking #nostalgic #oneofourfavorites #mahalomeredithaloha da momoaz."

The same day, Jason posted a slideshow of videos revealing that his pal Erik Ellington had sent the family -- including birthday girl Lola -- a box full of Deathwish skateboard decks customized with "MOMOA" in big red letters. The actor was thrilled and, judging by his giddy reaction captured on video, almost seemed more excited than Lola!

In the clips, Lola and Wolf can be heard thanking "Uncle Erik" and seen selecting trucks and wheels to customize their new skateboards. Lola picked a green-on-green look, while Wolf chose pink and purple for his.