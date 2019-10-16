Jason Momoa says his marriage to Lisa Bonet proves 'anything is possible,' plus more news

Jason Momoa still sounds giddy about marrying Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa says in Esquire's November cover story that wife Lisa Bonet was "literally" his childhood crush. "I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids," he jokes. "If someone says something isn't possible, I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f---ing possible.'" Both Jason and the kids, by the way, are apparently all very clear on who's in charge at home -- a woman Jason refers to as "the boss." According to Jason, Lola, 12, Nakoa, 10 -- and we're guessing 30-year-old Zoe Kravitz, too -- don't really confide in him if they have something to hide because they know how it would go down. "I'd tell mom right away," Jason admits. "I'm not going to get busted over your s---!"

Keep reading for the scoop on why playing Maleficent was harder this time for Angelina Jolie ...

RELATED: Long-lasting celebrity couples