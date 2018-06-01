Angelina Jolie's transformation over the years

Happy birthday, Angelina Jolie! One of the biggest movie stars of our time turns 43 on June 4, 2018, and in honor of the superstar's big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the major transformation she's made over time! From wild child wearing her lover's blood around her neck to subdued and sophisticated style queen and mother-of-six, let's check out Angelina's changing looks over the years!

