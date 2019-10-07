See all of Angelina Jolie's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' press tour fashion and beauty looks

Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen in the Disney sequel "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," which hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019. While promoting her new film, the movie star, director, humanitarian and mother of six has been killing the style and beauty game -- seriously, she's never looked better. Join Wonderwall.com as we break down all of Angie's "Maleficent 2" looks, starting with the flowing and pleated purple and lavender Givenchy couture top she wore during a "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" photocall at the Hotel De La Ville in Rome on Oct. 7. Keep reading to see what she wore on the bottom, plus all of her other fashion and beauty looks during this press tour...

RELATED: Celebrity fashion hits and misses for September 2019