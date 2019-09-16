Fashion hits and misses for September 2019

September is a busy month for your favorite stars! From New York Fashion Week to the Primetime Emmys, there are plenty of opportunities to show off their fashion sense, and we're here to judge all of it! Wonderwall.com is rounding up this month's best and worst dressed, starting with this unfortunate selection from Constance Wu. To say we weren't wild about her Georges Hobeika minidress at the "Hustlers" premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7 would be an understatement. The tacky piece of couture featured a plunging neckline and an over-the-top bow detail that fell all the way to the floor, making it our least favorite look of the month. Keep reading to see more of September 2019's celebrity fashion hits and misses!

