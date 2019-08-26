Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs have historically brought out some of the wildest fashion moments in red carpet history. So whose ensembles will join the ranks this year? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most stellar and stupefying getups from the 2019 VMAs, starting with this Bella Hadid's bizarre fashion blunder. The model showed off her belly button in this halter style midi dress, which surprisingly wasn't a two piece look despite its crop top and skirt combo. Nope, strange straps down the sides inexplicably held this nude design together, though they looked more like suspenders. And the addition of those translucent heels certainly didn't help matters. Keep reading to see the best dressed star of the night and see how your favorites fared...

