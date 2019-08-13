Fashion hits and misses for August 2019

As we near the end of summer, even the most stylish stars are making the occasional misstep! Take the odd Givenchy selection that Julianne Moore wore to a screening of "After the Wedding" in New York City on Aug. 6, for example. The typically well-dressed star sported this odd black-and-white minidress featuring a fitted bodice with a drop waist that gave way to a puffy white skirt. But the strangest element of the ensemble had to be the frilly white collar at the top. Making matters worse? Her shoe selection! Get a better look next, plus see all the rest of the best and worst dressed stars from August 2019!

