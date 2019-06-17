Fashion hits and misses for June 2019

The temperatures are rising and the stars are sporting their summer best! And though some famous faces nailed it this June, others didn't fare so well. It's time to round up this month's hits and misses -- starting with this look from Tessa Thompson. The star's silver frock at the "Men in Black: International" New York City premiere on June 11 was on-theme since it did appear otherworldly... just not in a good way. This custom Rodarte confection featured a dramatic sleeve detail, tons and tons of ruffles and an asymmetrical skirt, and though it was on-brand with a futuristic feel, we just couldn't get behind this loud look. Keep reading to see more of the best and worst dressed stars this month!

