Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 CMT Awards

Sequins and rhinestones sum up this year's crop of CMT Awards fashion. The event's blue carpet was filled with country music's biggest stars decked out in plenty of bling and some interesting getups. And now that the trophies have been handed out, it's time to rank the fashion! So which country crooners cleaned up fashionably and which committed fashion sins? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars, starting with our favorite fashionista of the night -- Maren Morris! The "Girl" songstress donned this Fausto Puglisi minidress, which featured intricate studded embellishments and two daring cutouts at the waist, marking one of her best looks to date. Keep reading to see this look from another angle and check out the rest of the night's fashion hits and misses...

RELATED: A guide to the CMT Award Nominees' significant others