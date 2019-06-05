2019 CMT Music Awards: Best celeb duos
Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best duos and cutest couples of the 2019 CMT Music Awards, starting with Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker. The cute couple, who married in 2013, couldn't keep their hands off each other while walking the red carpet. (Eric is even sporting a T-shirt with Jessie's picture!) Keep reading for more!
