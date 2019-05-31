A guide to the 2019 CMT Music Awards nominees' significant others

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are almost here! But before the biggest stars in country music gather for the show on June 5, we're introducing you to their significant others. First up is Maren Morris, who's up for three CMT Music Awards this year -- video of the year and female video of the year for "Girl" as well as CMT performance of the year for her take on "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" with Brandi Carlile. We're sure Maren's hubby, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, will be by her side on the red carpet. The two married in March 2018 after meeting way back in 2013 while working in a songwriting session for Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home." Keep reading for more on the hottest country couples!

