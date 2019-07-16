Fashion hits and misses for July 2019

With summer well underway, some stars have turned up the heat on their red carpet or street style ensembles, while others have truly missed the mark. Apologies to the Beyhive, but we weren't crazy about Beyonce's ensemble at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lion King" on July 9. The Alexander McQueen design featured a seriously embellished suit-jacket-style minidress that would have been fabulous on its own, but the added sheer skirt killed it for us. (Though those sparkly shoes almost made up for it!) Keep reading to see which stars fared better -- and worse -- in the fashion department this month...

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us: Beyonce edition