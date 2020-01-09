2000 Academy Awards fashion flashback

The Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 9, 2020! But before Hollywood's biggest night takes place, Wonderwall.com is taking a trip down memory lane. Let's check out what the Oscar red carpet looked like 20 years ago back in 2000... First up? Gwyneth Paltrow, who seriously underwhelmed in a boring gray slip dress and super-casual tassel necklace. She presented the best actor award at the ceremony that year. Keep reading to see the rest of the stars' Y2K Oscars fashion...

RELATED: Worst Oscar fashion of years past