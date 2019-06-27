While Sen. Cory Booker stood on stage making his case to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States on Wednesday night, his girlfriend Rosario Dawson was nowhere to be found.

Rest assured, everything is fine between the couple.

The New York Post said the actress was on a TV set in New Mexico for USA Network's new series "Briarpatch," which she's been cast in.

A pal says Rosario was watching her beau on TV.

The New Jersey Senator and the actress began dating in the winter, and their romance has moved fast.

In mid-March, Rosario confirmed her then-rumored romance with the politician, telling a TMZ camera that she's "grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

They haven't been shy about discussing a future together either.

"She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We're just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day," he told Good Day New York in April. "Because I'll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That's just 10 years . . . nine years of my life. What I'm trying to create with Rosario is something that'll last forever."

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The last unmarried man to helm the Oval Office was Grover Cleveland.

Recently, though, Cory appeared on RuPaul's talk show and hinted that a proposal could be in the works.

"Well, the swearing-in isn't until the 21st of January 2021," he said with his lady love sitting in the audience. "You never know what might happen between then and now."