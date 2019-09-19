Blake Lively questions her life choices in latest Ryan Reynolds troll post, plus more news

Blake Lively breaks her IG hiatus to jokingly bemoan her life choices (read: Ryan Reynolds)

Blake Lively's spent most of the year laying low ahead of the birth of her third child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Amazingly, her off-the-grid mentality has largely applied even to Instagram, aka the Land of Hubby Trolling. Happily, all of that quietude went out the window on Wednesday, Sept. 18, when Ryan shared new promo pics for his Aviation Gin company that showed him looking extra handsome in a dark suit as he smiled while seated beside an Aviation-stocked bar. "LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch. Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo," he captioned the shot. After the art and style he credits, he added a shout-out to his and Ryan's daughters, James and Inez: "Bags under my eyes by two thankless a------- who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King's The Shining." After The Rock joked in the comments that he wanted REyan to read the (more terrifying) second half of "The Shining" to the girls, Blake did her wifely duty and reacted in the comments. Joked the soon-to-be mother of three: "Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now ..."