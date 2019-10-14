Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's nascent romance continued over recent days with a few casual outings, some social media playtime in bed and a little public support from their mothers.

Just a few days after Cody visited Miley in the hospital where she was being treated for tonsillitis -- and where the man she called her "bf" revealed he would soon be releasing a song he'd written for her, "Golden Thing" -- the singer-actress, 26, and the Australian pop star, 22, joined up with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, for brunch.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Miley and Cody met up with Tish at a restaurant in Toluca Lake, California, then left around noon. "Miley and Cody went to Aeirloom Bakery for breakfast," an eyewitness told E! News. "They seemed really at ease... very comfortable."

The next morning, on Sunday, a wet-haired Miley and a "Friends" sweatshirt-clad Cody headed to Blue Bottle Coffee in Studio City, California, to grab beverages together.

Later on Sunday, a shirtless Cody took to his Instagram Stories to share video of himself and Miley, who was wearing Calvin Klein lingerie, in bed together with "Joker" clown-face filters turning them into the troubled character. At one point in the clip, the pair touched tongues.

Later on Sunday, Miley went shopping in Studio City with mom Tish, hitting Bloomingdale's and AllSaints.

Cody's mother, Angie, made it clear she approves of her son's new romance, taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Oct. 13, to share a photo of Miley and Cody with the message, "Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy 😃 Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart 💫 #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls @codysimpson @mileycyrus."

Tish replied to Angie with the comment, "Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend 💗."

The moms' comments come a few days after Cody spoke to reporters at an event and said of his new romance, "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy... She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well. We just have a ball... and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"