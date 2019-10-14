More than two months after "Stranger Things" star David Harbor was first romantically linked to British pop star Lily Allen, their relationship appears to be heating up.

Lily was in New York City to support the actor when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 12. MailOnline published photos of Lily, 34, heading to the "SNL" afterparty with David, 44, and his father, Kenneth, in the early-morning hours of Oct. 13.

Later in the day, Lily and David were photographed showing off some PDA while walking around Manhattan. They held hands and kissed during their outing after having brunch together at Cafe Gitane. They also went shopping in NYC's SoHo district and made a stop at a jewelry store in Chinatown.

David and Lily were first seen together in August while seemingly on a date at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. The sighting sparked reports that he'd split with previous music star girlfriend Alison Sudol, 34, who performs as A Fine Frenzy and plays Queenie in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movie franchise.

In August, a source told Us Weekly that David and Alison had split a month earlier.

"Smile" singer Lily was last publicly linked to grime DJ MC Meridian Dan, from whom she split in December 2018. Her divorce from her husband of five years, British builder and decorator Sam Cooper, was finalized in 2018. They have two daughters together, Ethel, 7, and Marnie, 6

Lily spoke about their custody arrangement on "Loose Women" the same year. "Me and my husband share custody of my kids, so we're a week on, week off, which actually is really useful for my work because when he's got them, then I can concentrate fully on my work in the studio," she said. "We're both really friendly. Our kids go to school equidistant between our houses, so it works."