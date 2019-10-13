Country star Trace Adkins has said "I do" in the Big Easy.

On Sunday, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer announced on Instagram that he and actress Victoria Pratt tied the knot. His good friend Blake Shelton officiated the wedding ceremony.

"Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria!," a post on his social media said alongside a picture of the bride and groom. "They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans."

The bride wore a strapless blush bridal gown and carried a bouquet of red and pink roses. The groom wore a black jacket, black jeans, and naturally, brown cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat.

Many of those involved in the wedding posted the image of Trace and Victoria at the end of the aisle.

"We had the AMAZING privilege of being a part of something fantastic yesterday - we've been so excited to share this amazing event," the photographer Starling and Sage said. "100% dream team, pulled together by the fab @emilysullivanevents. Thanks so much for working so hard with us Lauren, loved having you on our photo team !!! ————— Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans."

A post by Just Face It Beauty posted the same image.

"SECRETS OUT... SO much more to come on this but let me just say, DREAM DAY in my career yesterday!!!! Being a part of the beauty team for @traceadkins & his GORGEOUS wife, @imvictoriapratt wedding was a highlight of my years in this industry...and @blakeshelton officiating was the icing on the cake!" the makeup artists wrote. "I have so much more to share but too excited to share this peek!!! These vendors were a dream!!! This couple was a dream!!! Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans."

This is Trace's fourth marriage. He and Victoria, who starred in the syndicated sci-fi show "Mutant X," stepped out as a couple two and a half years ago. This is her second marriage.