It's official. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas are unhitched, and there was a lot of money flying around before all was said and done.

According to TMZ, the former couple is divvying up a lot of movie change. Per the documents, Antonio raked in the dough with several films, including "The Mask of Zorro," "Desperado," and "Spy Kids." He gets to keep all the money he earned with those films.

Melanie, too, gets to keep all the money she made from some earlier work.

However, the couple is splitting money from every movie either of them did between 2004 and 2014, including "Shrek 2," "Puss in Boots," "Machete Kills," "Expendables 3" and a slew of others. Some of those films did huge box office numbers.

The couple married in 1996, but they apparently kept everything separate for eight years. However, the website cites court documents that indicate they signed a postnup in 2004 that changed their financial agreement.

Aside from splitting money from some of his biggest hits, Antonio was also ordered to reach into his wallet and pay spousal support, to the tune of $65,000 a month. Mel also gets to keep the former couple's house in Aspen, Colo., while they split the profits from selling their Los Angeles mansion.

In a problem that most people will never encounter, the duo also split up some insanely pricey belongings, including an actual Picasso painting called "The Painter and His Model" that Melanie got. Antonio got a pencil drawing by Picasso and another pencil drawing by Diego Rivera.

#RichPeopleProblems.