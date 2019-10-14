Mike Johnson asks out Keke Palmer after Demi Lovato date, plus more news

Mike Johnson tries to move on from Demi Lovato with Keke Palmer

Former "Bachelorette" star Mike Johnson hasn't given up on the idea he could find love in the spotlight. After his stint on the reality show led to some online flirting and a date with Demi Lovato, Mike stopped by "Strahan, Sara & Keke" on Monday, Oct. 14 — and promptly asked out host Keke Palmer. He even used the Demi date as a segue into the suggestion that they go out. "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he said when she asked about his reported meetup with Demi. He then added, "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public ...," which got a loud round of cheers from the audience. Keke covered her face shyly. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" she joked to her co-hosts, according to E! News. "Mike, let me tell you something," said Michael Strahan. "Demi's my girl, I love this one here, too, now," he continued, referencing Keke. "You mess up and I'm coming for you. You don't want that," he joked. Ultimately, though, he admitted Keke and Mike "look real good together," before Keke shut down the conversation by reminding the guys, "I'm at work."