Rihanna shares rare update on romance with billionaire beau, plus more news

Rihanna talks music, fashion and love with Vogue

Rihanna covers the latest edition of Vogue, marking her sixth time on the magazine's front page, an honor Refinery29 points out means Rih now has "the most solo American Vogue covers of any black woman in history." And why shouldn't she? After all, the singer and designer has amassed such a fortune through her fashion and music ventures that Forbes recently crowned her the world's wealthiest female musician. And though she's had to delay that forthcoming reggae album she's been hinting at for more than a year -- "I have been trying to get back into the studio ... it's not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before," she says -- her work with multiple Fenty lines and a new collaboration with LVMH keep her more than a little busy. Despite all that work, the singer has also managed to maintain a largely under-wraps romance with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. And though she ponies up little in the way of details about the relationship to Vogue, she does admit things are as lovely as ever. "Yeah, I'm dating," she says. "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy." That's the end of the conversation, save for one other point. Does she want to have kids someday? "Without a doubt," Rihanna says.

