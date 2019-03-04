Luke Perry's life in pictures, most nostalgic photos

From "Beverly Hills, 90201" to "Riverdale," Luke Perry has been an icon on our television screens since the '90s. With the tragic news that the former teen heartthrob passed away on March 4, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most nostalgia-inducing photos from his lengthy career in Hollywood... starting with this shot of Luke as sensitive bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1991. Keep reading for more...

