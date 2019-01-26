Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato!

@ddlovato / Instagram

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 26, revealed that she's been sober for six months with a series of celebratory Instagram posts on Friday, Jan. 25.

Demi shared a photograph cradling a blue and gold sobriety chip in her palm along with a few high-five emojis.

She also posted a picture to her story of a decadent slice of cake from her team with a note attached. "Happy 6 mo. We are so f---ing proud of you. Love, Team DL," the sweet message read.

Demi commented on the photo, "Best day ever!"

Ringing in such a big milestone must have been exhausting because Demi also took to Twitter to share just how tired she was at the end of her big day.

She tweeted, "Anyone else ever been so tired you gotta take a nap before you can get ready for bed?"

Back in July of last year, Demi was rushed to the hospital after suffering from an alleged overdose at her home in Los Angeles. She was found unconscious, but an opioid reversal agent called Narcan was used to revive her.

She remained in quite critical condition for weeks, but fortunately, made a full recovery and entered a rehab facility right after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in August.

Since leaving rehab in November, Demi has been on the straight and narrow and focusing on her music career. She was recently nominated for a Grammy for her collaboration with Christina Aguilera on the song, "Fall in Line."

And, having a new boyfriend can hurt either, right?

@henrialexanderlevy / Instagram

Demi has been romantically linked to Henry Levy, whom she claimed was just her sober companion up until going public with their relationship in December.