Eva Longoria's life changed on June 19, 2018, and it's been a "magical" ride ever since. That was the day she and her husband, Jose Baston, welcomed their son, Santiago.

The first year of motherhood, she said, "was exactly how it was supposed to," she told Haute Living magazine, calling it "beautiful and magical, but there was nothing that surprised me."

The "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" actress was ready for sleepless evenings and the general disruption of her pre-child life.

"I knew it was going to be hard," she said.

While Eva is very hands on and protective, she still wants her son to live and explore things.

"There's a laid-backness of letting Santi, even at this stage, run around and put things in his mouth so he knows, 'That doesn't taste good,'" she said. "I want him to figure things out [on his own]. At the same time, making sure you have structure and discipline is very important."

Another thing she's gotten used to is playing second fiddle to her little man.

Motherhood, she said, "has changed me in every way. Everything is different. You're no longer the center of your universe. Now, everything revolves around him and his schedule and his needs - happily so."

She added, "I have to be home before he goes to bed to bathe him and to be with him at night. I want to be there in the morning when he wakes up, so I schedule meetings around that."