Twenty years of marriage is a big deal. So David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated the milestone in a big way.

John Giles / PA Images via Getty Images

The couple took to social media to reveal that they spent their anniversary on July 4 at the Palace of Versaille in France. But they weren't exactly treated like your average tourists.

"A private tour, dream come true!! Nous avons eu le privilège de vivre un moment magique au Château de Versailles. 🇫🇷 X Kisses @davidbeckham #howromantic@chateauversailles," Victoria captioned a photo of herself embracing her handsome husband at Versailles. Translated, that second part means, "We had the privilege to live a magical moment at the Château de Versailles."

David also took to social media to share a slideshow of photos from their luxe adventures at the historic property, which was the main residence for France's royal family from 1682 to the start of the French Revolution in 1789. "Most amazing visit to Le Château de Versailles on a very special day. Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable @chateauversailles One of the most beautiful places I've ever seen ♥️ 🇫🇷," David captioned his photos, which included shots of his wife in the Hall of Mirrors and outside the gardens.

In another Instagram post, Victoria showed herself and David enjoying champagne and exploring the grounds. "The most incredible visit on a very special day. Thank u to everyone who made it so memorable and all our family and friends for always supporting us as a family. Can't believe it's been 20 years! So many kisses xxx VB," the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer captioned a series of Instagram photos showing herself and her former soccer star husband.

David also posted several pics with commentary on his Instagram Stories, including messages like, "Quote of the day: "Can we please live here?'" as well as "Our new home apparently" and "walking on cobbles skills" atop a video of Victoria strutting around the palace's courtyard.

@davidbeckham / Instagram

The pair headed back to Paris afterward where they enjoyed a decadent dinner at Guy Savoy, treating themselves to a meal of caviar, oysters, fish, truffles, wine, tea made from freshly snipped mint plants and more.

A day earlier, David posted a slideshow of wedding photos as well as a recent photo of himself and Victoria with their four gorgeous kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. "WOW 20 years , look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven ♥️," he captioned that post.