Chris Brown just commented on one of ex Rihanna's sexy Instagram posts -- and some of her fans are not having it.

Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

To promote her brand's holiday lingerie collection, Rihanna shared a topless photo of herself wearing red Savage x Fenty "Naughty"-banded underwear with sheer black thigh-high stockings on Nov. 24.

Not long later, music star Chris -- who assaulted Rihanna nearly 10 years ago in February 2009 -- liked and commented on the photo, twice posting a flushed-face emoji.

Well, some of RiRi's followers do not approve. "GET AWAY FROM HER! 😤😤😤," wrote one, another echoing that sentiment with an order to Chris to "LEAVE HER THE F--- ALONE."

@badgalriri / Instagram

Other expletive-filled responses to Chris followed, including one that in part called him a "piece of trash." E! News posted grabs of other fan comments including some that read, "Stay away from Rihanna just stay away" and "leave her alone u psycho."

Rihanna herself has not commented, but in February, a source told Us Weekly that these days, she and Chris "are good friends and talk all the time."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Chris was sentenced to five years probation plus six months of community service and a year of domestic violence counseling after he beat then-girlfriend Rihanna in a rented Lamborghini after they left a pre-Grammy party in 2009. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury in connection with the violent argument. He and Rihanna famously got back together in 2012 then split for good in 2013.

Of course this isn't the first time music fans have been up in arms over Chris' Instagram comments on a Rihanna photo. E! News points out that in August 2017, Chris upset RiRi's followers when he posted the two-eyes emoji in the comments section of a pic that Rihanna had shared of herself wearing a sexy costume at the Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados.