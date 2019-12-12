Paris Hilton's ex-fiance Chris Zylka was persona non grata at her latest DJ gig in Miami.

According to Page Six, Paris told the door staff at the Wall lounge at W South Beach hotel not to let "The Leftovers" star into the club if he showed up, as he was in South Beach.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"It was just in case he showed up," a source said. "She just felt more comfortable."

For the record, Chris didn't show up, so the potential banning was a moot point.

There was a time when Paris and Chris were essentially inseparable. In fact, she gushed to E! News that she found her future husband.

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she said in 2017. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The duo split in November 2018 after an 11-month engagement and whirlwind romance.

"She broke up with him. She's busy working, and she realized he wasn't the guy for her," a source Page Six after the split. "There have been problems for a while."