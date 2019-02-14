Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love life news for mid-February 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2019, starting with one of our all-time favorite Hollywood power couples: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sparked rumors that they're giving it another go when the A-list actor attended his ex-wife's star-studded 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. But, alas, they're not back together -- yet, at least! "Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship," a source told People magazine following the birthday hang. "He would not have been asked to come if that weren't the case. It was a big night for Jen. … The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come." According to another source, the actress "didn't really pay any special attention to Brad" during the party. "They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time," said the second insider. (Also on the guest list were another of the "Friends" star's A-list exes, John Mayer, and HIS other ex, Katy Perry, as well as her current squeeze, Orlando Bloom, plus George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney, Brad's ex Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Demi Moore, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Keith Richards, Barbra Streisand and Laura Dern.) Us Weekly reported on Feb. 13 that Brad ultimately ducked out of the party early but Jen called him the following day "to thank him for coming" because she "wanted to know if he had a good time." Then on Feb. 11, Jen's second husband, Justin Theroux, took to Instagram to wish her a very happy birthday: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B," he captioned a photo of the actress lifting bull horns over her head. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

