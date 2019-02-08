Bo Derek and John Corbett have been happily dating for nearly 18 years, but there's a good chance they'll never find their way down the aisle.

In a new interview, Bo implies that they're subscribing to the "not" when it comes to tying the knot.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"I don't know if we'll ever get married," she told Fox News. "We don't have children. There isn't that tradition to follow. Marriage, I don't know. It feels funny. It's not necessary for us. We're not proving our love, we're not starting a new generation together of families coming together."

That's not to say that the thought didn't cross their minds in the past. In fact, Bo, 62, said she and John, 57, almost secretly got married once.

"We were on a funky, horrible boat in the Amazon, and I thought it might be fun to be able to later tell you… that we got married on a funky little boat in the Amazon, that the captain married us," she said. "Then we decided, no that was just too weird."

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

Their key a long-lasting romance is keeping their relationship "day to day," she said.

"I understand when he goes off on location, he understands when I travel," she said. "We have all our independence and freedom. We just enjoy spending our time together."

Bo, one of the iconic sex symbols of the 80s, is still stunning.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday night she gracefully attended the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women NYFW event. Donning a form fitting red dress, Bo walked the runway to many ooh's and aah's.

While she looked radiant, the red dress was a far cry from the swimsuit she wore in 1979's "10," a film that put her on the map.

Orion/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"'10' for me was a small part," the 62-year-old told Fox News. " I had a little tiny part, and I was happy to go to Mexico. That's all I expected out of that movie. When it opened, my life changed overnight. And all of a sudden, to be on the cover of all the magazines and have the great Walter Cronkite talking about you on the evening news, was a big deal."

She instantly became the sex symbol of the generation.

"It wasn't that big of a problem for me, because I never took it seriously," she said "It was always just a job, like you put on your uniform. Back then, it was a time where we had to cross boundaries in sexuality and sensuality in movies. Whose gonna do a nude scene first? Who's going to do this first? Now, you look back and what was all the fuss about?"