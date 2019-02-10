Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's breakup is a permanent as can be!

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 25, is so done with their relationship that he actually inked the word "cursed" in all caps over a matching tattoo he and Ariana once shared.

Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

On Feb. 9, Pete's tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, took to Instagram to share a photo of his latest work for the star -- a depiction of the Tootsie Pop owl on his back.

"How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop? Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson," Jon captioned the shot.

But, the photo also shows the back of Pete's neck, where a tattoo reading, "Mille Tendresse," was once visible and is now totally covered up with the quite cryptic message.

The original ink, which Ariana also has on her nape, translates from French to, "a thousand tendernesses," and was made largely popular by the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

While Pete may view his past relationship as a curse, he still hasn't covered up a different tat from his ex, the word "always" penned in her handwriting on his back.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

But, Ariana apparently covered up a tattoo she got on her foot to honor Pete's late father, a firefighter who lost his life on the job during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. She erased the memory with a piece resembling her other ex, Mac Miller's dog named Myron.

Pete and Ariana called it quits in October of last year. They had only dated for about four short months, but were already living together in a $16 million pad and engaged.

As of late, the "Set It Up" actor has been romantically linked to the stunning Kate Beckinsale, who happens to be 20 years his senior.