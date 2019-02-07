Ariana Grande sounds off on Pete Davidson's rumored Kate Beckinsale romance, plus more news

Ariana Grande reacts to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's rumored romance

Headlines about Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's hand-holding hangouts may be raising some eyebrows, but the only thing sending Ariana Grande's brows skyward is that super high, super tight ponytail. TMZ's cameraman caught up with Pete's former fiance as she and some friends and her mom headed from an interview to find a bite in Culver City this week. While she was mostly hounded for a comment on her decision not to play the Grammy Awards, the pap also asked if she thought of her 25-year-old "SNL" star ex and the gorgeous, 45-year-old British actress made a good couple. "So cute!" Ariana hollered over her shoulder. She and Pete split last year after a whirlwind romance and engagement. She's since released two singles

