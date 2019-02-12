Melissa Benoist is walking around with six-figure bauble on her hand.

On Sunday, the "Supergirl" actress announced on Instagram that her beau, Chris Wood, popped the question.

"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," she captioned a photo showing her engagement ring, taken just after the proposal. Chris posted the same photo, simply writing, "The happiest."

The ring itself, designed by Jennifer Meyer, is rather impressive… and expensive!

Shannon Delany from jewelry retailer JamesAllen.com priced the ring at at least $100,000.

According to Page Six, Melissa's ring seems to feature an oval-shaped center stone with a halo setting and pavé diamonds along the band.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

"The ring is both traditional and trendy at the same time," Shannon told Page Six, noting that the ring costs about $100,000 on the James Allen website, but $200,000 with a more traditional retailer. "A pavé band with a halo setting has become an engagement ring staple, adding extra sparkle around the center stone and making it appear larger. The oval center stone, however, is a trendier choice."

After the couple publicly announced their engagement, Jennifer gushed about designing the ring and working with Chris.

"As a designer it's being a part of moments like these that mean everything," she wrote. "Congratulations Melissa & Chris on your engagement! Chris, when you designed this ring with me, you made some girls on the JM team wish you had a brother. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and lots of babies!"