Katie Couric's eldest daughter is heading to the altar, and her famous mom clearly couldn't be more thrilled.

The TV veteran revealed on Instagram that her daughter Elinor, 27, is engaged.

"OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG," she excitedly captioned several photos of her daughter after the proposal.

Katie added that the ring Ellie is wearing, which appears to be a round cut diamond, is quite sentimental, as well.

"And she's wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," Katie added.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Today" host said via hashtags that Mark asked for her person to propose while adding that she had to keep it a secret. She also jokingly called herself a "monster in law."

Katie's first husband Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998. Katie and Jay share daughters Ellie and Caroline.

Caroline also shared images of her sister and Mark to Instagram while already appointing herself maid of honor.